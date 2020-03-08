GREENSBORO ROY JAY Elium, 85, died Friday, March 6, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Monday, March 9, 2020. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel 1118 North Elm Street in Greensboro

