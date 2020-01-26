DECEMBER 2, 1934 - JANUARY 23, 2020 Janet Eley, 85, of Greensboro, died peacefully at Moses Cone Hospital on January 23, 2020. She was born in Shipley, England on December 2, 1934, daughter of the late John Edward and Dorothy Emma Burdy. Janet earned a BA from the University of Manchester as well as a Certificate in Psychiatric Social Work. In 1961, she emigrated to the United States where she met her late husband, Lynn W. Eley. Together, they raised their family in Mequon, Wisconsin where they became invested community members. Lynn Eley was the mayor of Mequon for two terms and Janet was a valued psychotherapist. They particularly enjoyed attending their children's sporting events at Homestead High School. From 1993 - 2006 Janet and Lynn retired to the Huachuca mountains of Arizona to enjoy the climate and natural surroundings. In 2006 they moved to North Carolina in order to be closer to family. Janet was a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and wife. She was an avid bird watcher and a passionate conservationist, who enjoyed wildlife and beautiful views, especially of the New River in Todd, North Carolina. Janet was a lifelong learner, seeking opportunities to expand her knowledge in subjects such as history, politics, global events and nature. Also, Janet was a committed sports fan and particularly adored the Packers and the Brewers. She had special friendships with many people in Greensboro which brought her joy and fulfillment. Most of all, Janet loved spending time with her six grandchildren, Abby, Ben and Allison Mulry of Greensboro, North Carolina and Tyler, Evan and Ronin Eley of Miramar, Florida. She is survived by her loving children, Benjamin C. Eley (Yasmin), Margaret E. Mulry (Matthew), and her six grandchildren. Additionally, she is survived by her sister, Patricia James (Roger) and her nieces Melissa K. James and Sarah L. James (Alex Goswell) and grandniece Imogen. A memorial service celebrating her life will be held this summer in Greensboro. Forbis and Dick Guilford Chapel is serving the family and online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com.
Eley, Janet
