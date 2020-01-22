JANUARY 30, 1938 - JANUARY 19, 2020 Charlie Eichhorn, 81, passed away peacefully on January 19, 2020 at Wesley Long Hospital. A memorial service will be held 2 p.m., Saturday, January 25, 2020 at Guilford College United Methodist Church in Greensboro. The family will receive friends following the service. He was born in Greensboro to the late Charles Ernest and Caroline "Ripple" Eichhorn. A graduate of Greensboro Senior High School and Campbell College, he served his country in the US Marine Corps and had a career in sales. Charlie is survived by the love of his life, Loretta Eichhorn, celebrating 59 years of marriage. They have two daughters, Cindy Hoffman of Raleigh and Cathy Taney (Jim) of Greensboro, five grandchildren, Ryan Hoffman (Anne), Aaron Hoffman (Jessi), Caitlin Brantley (Andrew), Caroline Taney, Emma Taney, two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Carol Shearin (Bob). He was a long-time member of Guilford College UMC, enjoying Bible study and spending time with family and friends. He loved playing golf and cheering UNC basketball and the Carolina Panthers. He will be remembered for his kind heart, sweet spirit, fun-loving ways, and corny jokes. Charlie loved deeply and well and was well and deeply loved by all. Memorial contributions may be made to Guilford College United Methodist Church, 1205 Fleming Road, Greensboro, NC 27410.
