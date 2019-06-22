OAK RIDGE Paula Diane (Shortt) Egleston, 57, of Oak Ridge, North Carolina, died unexpectedly June 18 while on vacation in Myrtle Beach. Paula was born in Richlands, VA to Bettye Hopkins and Paul Shortt on January 26, 1962. She went to high school at Andrews in High Point and graduated in 1980. She went on to earn a bachelor's degree in nursing and psychology from UNC-Charlotte. She worked in various roles in the medical field for 35 years, most recently as a forensic nurse. A passionate Christian, she loved her family, beach trips, and putting others before herself. Her volunteer service for animal rescue groups is a testament to how much she loved animals, especially dogs that needed a good home. Paula is survived by her husband, Paul Egleston Sr.; her children, Paul Egleston Jr. and Christiana Egleston; her mother, Bettye Jane Hopkins; her sister, Kimberly Lambert; her brother, Paul Lee Shortt Jr. (PJ); her brother Michael Shortt; her sister, Bobby Jo Shortt; her cousin, Lisa Cordle; and her great-nephew, Braxton Lambert. She is preceded in death by her father, Paul Lee Shortt; her grandmother, Emily Mullins; her grandfather, John David Mullins, Jr.; her stepfather, Gary Hopkins; her stepmother, Georgia Shortt; her nephew, Chase Lambert; and her niece, Emily Lambert. Funeral service will be held at Oak View Baptist Church in High Point, NC on June 25 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Steve Smith officiating. Burial will follow at Greenhills Memory Gardens, Cedar Bluff, VA. Visitation will be held at Oak View at 10 a.m., preceding the service. Cumby Family Funeral Service in High Point is assisting the family with funeral arrangements.
