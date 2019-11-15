April 19, 1931 - November 13, 2019 Floyd Eggleston passed away Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at his home. He was born April 19, 1931 in Rowan County to the late Edward C. and Mary Jane Miller Eggleston. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Carolyn Smith Eggleston; son, Mike Eggleston and wife Carrie; daughter, Amy Davis and husband Jeff; grandchildren, Chris Eggleston and wife Katie, Carter Davis and Carson Davis; and a great-grandson, Tanner Eggleston. He was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lucille Hodge, Calvin Eggleston, Ted Eggleston, Bertice Mabe, Elmer Lee Eggleston and Shirley Harper. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather. He graduated from Endy High School in Albemarle, NC and served in the US Navy during the Korean conflict. He attended Elon University and the University of Hawaii. He raced go carts and sports cars, a love his son and grandson followed. His career spanned 39 years with Western Electric, A T & T, Lucent Technologies and the A T & T Services Company in numerous management positions. He completed field assignments on Kwajalein, Marshall Islands and in Langdon, North Dakota on the SAFEGUARD program. His last position was with the A T & T Services Company as Director of Operations. While in North Dakota he was active in the Masonic Lodge and Shrine Club. He retired in 1998 and volunteered with the Alamance Caswell Hospice Flea Market for over 15 years. He enjoyed gardening, following grandson Chris's racing career, antiquing, and spending time with his family. A celebration of his life will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, November 16, 2019 at Lowe Funeral Home Chapel followed by a time of sharing and remembering Floyd with the family and friends. The family would like to give special thanks to Mitzi Church, Jan Rudisell, Gail Smith, Bonnie Moss of Hospice and Dorothy Spence and Larry Aldrich, Hospice volunteers. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Alamance Caswell, 914 Chapel Hill Rd., Burlington, NC 27215. Lowe Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc. 2205 S. Church St., Burlington, NC 27215
