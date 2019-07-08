EDEN Betty Young Eggleston, age 86 of Eden, passed away on Saturday July 6, 2019 at UNC Rockingham Rehab and Nursing Center. A funeral service will be held 11 am Tuesday at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at Lawson Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service and at other times the home of her daughter-in-law, Hazel Eggleston, 196 Meadowood Road, Eden, NC 27288. Mrs. Eggleston was born October 25, 1932 in the Draper section of Eden, to the late Alex Lee and Elsie Dix Young. She was a member of North Spray Christian Church and was a retired Owner and Operator of several shoe stores. She loved her family especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Preceding her in death along with her parents was her husband, Ervin Ray Eggleston; son, Michael Steven Eggleston, Sr., sisters, Helen Young Gilley and Juanita Young Evans. Surviving are daughter, Karen Eggleston Pittard of Burlington; son, James Alex Eggleston of Ruffin;7 grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. The family would like to thank UNC Rockingham Rehab and Nursing Center for all their loving care of Mrs. Eggleston. In lieu of flowers memorials to Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 Eighth Ave. 16th Floor, NY, NY 10001 Online condolences may be offered to www.fairfuneralhome.com
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.