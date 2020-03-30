Lawrence Egerton, Jr., 88, passed away at his residence after a battle with cancer, surrounded by family and friends on Saturday, March 28, 2020. A memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date. Lawrence was born May 30, 1931 in Greensboro, NC to the late Lawrence Egerton, Sr. and Mary Grier Egerton of Greensboro, NC. He graduated from Greensboro Senior High in 1948 and completed his undergraduate degree at The University of North Carolina in 1952. Lawrence served his country in the United States Air Force in French Morocco from 1952 until 1954 and subsequently earned his law degree from the University of North Carolina Law School in 1956. He was the founding attorney of Egerton and Associates, having practiced law in Greensboro for over 60 years. Prior, he also worked in the family business, Egerton Wholesale. Lawrence was also an entrepreneur who founded several companies including Tech Panel, U Fill'er Up, Business Fuels, Lube World and TLC Media. He also was an Eagle Scout. He was preceded in death by his brothers, Robert Grey Egerton of Costa Mesa, CA and George Grier Egerton of Greensboro. Surviving is his wife of 40 years, Linda Lofton Egerton, as well as a daughter, Kimberley Egerton Thompson (husband, Mark) of Lorton, VA, son, Lawrence Pierce Egerton (wife, Lynn) of Greensboro, grandchildren, Cameron Thompson, Noah Egerton and Marie Burgess. Also surviving is a sister, Mary Grier Albright (husband, Judge Douglas Albright) of Greensboro, and sister-in-law, Doris Egerton Kiser. Other survivors include mother-in-law, Zella Lofton Senseney and father-in-law, George Vincent Senseney of Winchester, VA, as well as 17 nieces and nephews. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Authora Care Hospice of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC, 27405, Family Service of the Piedmont, 315 E. Washington Street, Greensboro, NC, 27401 or SPCA of the Triad, 3163 Hines Chapel Road, Greensboro, NC, 27405.
+1
+1
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.