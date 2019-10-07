JUNE 23, 1961 - OCTOBER 2, 2019 Susan Jarrell Edwards born June 23, 1961 passed away peacefully on October 2, 2019 at her home in Fairfield, Florida. Information regarding memorial services to be held in Fairfield and Greensboro, NC are forthcoming. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you give a donation to your favorite art or animal rescue organization. Arrangements by: Hanes Lineberry Funeral Home 515 North Elm Street Greensboro, NC 27401
