EDWARDS, ROY CLEAVE ROY CLEAVE EDWARDS, 79, PASSED away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. There will be a Celebration of Life from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Chapel. Roy was born in Sparta, NC June 21, 1940 to the late Berti Clive Edwards and Hattie Crouse Edwards. He retired after 30 years of service with Talley Laundry Equipment as a machine operator. Roy was an active member and helpful neighbor in the Gethsemane neighborhood. He enjoyed farming and racing in his spare time. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Lisa Edwards. Roy is survived by his wife, Carol Edwards. Also surviving is a son, Bobby Edwards (Denise), and stepdaughters, Kim Hoag (Donald) and Jamee Weatherford (Bill). Additionally, he is survived by 2 brothers, as well as 4 grandchildren, Matthew Edwards, Gigi Petty, Caroline and Elizabeth Weatherford and 2 great-grandchildren, Zoe and Payton Petty. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com.
Service information
Mar 9
Celebration of Life
Monday, March 9, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Forbis & Dick Funeral Service - North Elm Chapel
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
1118 N. Elm Street
Greensboro, NC 27401
