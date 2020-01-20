DECEMBER 5, 1928 - JANUARY 17, 2020 Miriam Pearl Edwards, age 91, passed at Camden Health Care Friday, January 17, 2020. A graveside service will be held in the mausoleum chapel at Westminster Gardens Cemetery at 2:00 pm Tuesday. She was born in Richmond, VA on December 5, 1928 a daughter to John and Lula Martin. She enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family and loved cooking. She is preceded in death by her husband, Jack Edwards, two daughters, Cheryl Howell and Janice Crumpler, one son Melvin Butch Carter and a grandson, John William Carter. She is survived by one daughter, Sandra Carter of Goldsboro; two grandchildren, Christina Blackmon and husband Johnny and Doug Carter and wife Lisa; four great grandchildren and one great great grandchild. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services of Greensboro is assisting the family.
