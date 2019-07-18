AUGUST 13, 1944 - JUNE 10, 2019 Howard James Edwards, Jr., 75, died at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Howard was a lifelong resident of Greensboro, North Carolina. Howard was a sales representative for many years. He is survived by his son, James Christopher Edwards; grandchildren, Elias Ingram-Edwards and wife Maria, Isaac Price Ingram-Edwards, and Abigail Welch Ingram-Edwards. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Beeson Edwards Phillips and Howard James Edwards. Sr., and a special aunt, Tina Louise Edwards. Howard loved his two Yorkshire terriers, Quincy and Willie. He also looked forward to meeting his friends at the Coliseum Country Cafe for breakfast. A private service will be held.

