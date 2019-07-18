AUGUST 13, 1944 - JUNE 10, 2019 Howard James Edwards, Jr., 75, died at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. Howard was a lifelong resident of Greensboro, North Carolina. Howard was a sales representative for many years. He is survived by his son, James Christopher Edwards; grandchildren, Elias Ingram-Edwards and wife Maria, Isaac Price Ingram-Edwards, and Abigail Welch Ingram-Edwards. He is preceded in death by his parents, Margaret Beeson Edwards Phillips and Howard James Edwards. Sr., and a special aunt, Tina Louise Edwards. Howard loved his two Yorkshire terriers, Quincy and Willie. He also looked forward to meeting his friends at the Coliseum Country Cafe for breakfast. A private service will be held.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.