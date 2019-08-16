NOVEMBER 7, 1949 - AUGUST 14, 2019 Danny James Edwards, 69, went home to be with the Lord on August 14 in Greensboro. He was born on November 7, 1949 in Greensboro to Pauline James Edwards and Clyde Fordham Edwards. A graduate of Northwest High School, he was a boiler operator for Vicks/Proctor and Gamble for 44 years. An active member of First Baptist Church, Greensboro, he taught children's Sunday School, RAs, and assisted with the Happy Hearts class. He also served as a junior deacon and was on the Building and Grounds Committee. Danny further served the community by volunteering with the soup kitchen and Meals on Wheels. He enjoyed staying busy working in the yard, and often helped others with yard work and house painting. He expressed his creative side by building and painting bird houses, most of which were given as gifts. He married Kathy Edwards on April 24, 1976 at First Baptist and enjoyed 43 years of happy married life. Known as a kind and soft-spoken man, everyone who knew him loved him. Survivors include wife Kathy Livengood Edwards, daughter Lori Edwards Barmer (Richard), son Joshua Daniel Edwards (Becky), grandchildren Danielle, Corey, Rachel, and Emma, great-grandchildren Graycen, Bryce, and Jameson, and beloved parents-in-law Cecil and Rebecca Livengood. He was preceded in death by his parents Clyde and Pauline Edwards and Becky Vernon Edwards, Lori's mother. A memorial service will be held at First Baptist on Friday, August 16 at 11 a.m. in the main sanctuary. Memorial gifts may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation, 200 SE 1st St., Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or Greensboro Urban Ministry, 305 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27406. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm St. Chapel 515 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27406
