MAY 27, 1928 - SEPTEMBER 24, 2019 Rhoda Mary Cooney Edmonds, servant of Christ, loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and loyal sister, passed away on September 24, 2019 at the age of 91. A Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:30 p.m., Saturday, September 28 at Pennybyrn at Maryfield Chapel officiated by Father Louis Canino, and followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at Hanes-Lineberry North Elm St. Chapel, Friday, September 27, beginning at 6 p.m. and concluding with a rosary service at 7:15 p.m. Rhoda was born in Brooklyn, New York, the oldest of four children, of the late Roger and Kathryn Elizabeth Gallagher Cooney. In addition to her parents, her siblings and her husband of 47 years, John J. Edmonds, preceded her in death. Her faith was the foundation of how she lived and raised her family. She never wavered from her convictions when challenged, which her children and grandchildren cherish as part of her legacy. She had a zest for life, an exuberant spirit and a great sense of humor, which made everyone comfortable in her company. She enjoyed bowling, golf and dancing. Most important to Rhoda was her faith and her family. She was a founding member of the local chapter, and former president of Birthright. Rhoda was a long-time member of Our Lady of Grace Catholic Church. Her children, Kathy Duntemann (Tom), John Edmonds, Bob Edmonds (Mary), Joan Bakane (John), Timothy Edmonds (Mary) and Richard Edmonds (Tracy); fourteen grandchildren; and one great-grandchild, survive her. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Room at the Inn, 734 Park Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405 or St. Francis Springs Prayer Center, 477 Grogan Road, Stoneville, NC 27048. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com "So also you have sorrow now, but I will see you again, and your hearts will rejoice, and no one will take your joy from you." --John 16:22
