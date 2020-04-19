JUNE 23, 1928 - APRIL 10, 2020 Ruth Hintz Edgren, 91, passed away April 10, 2020 at her residence in Jamestown, North Carolina. She was born in Montclair, New Jersey on June 23, 1928 to the late Gertrude and Edward Hintz. After growing-up and living in Verona (NJ), Ruth moved with her family (husband, Harry, and daughter, Ann) to Jamestown, North Carolina in 1976. Surviving are husband, Harry, of the home; son, Carl Edgren, and daughter-in-law Paula Edgren of Charlotte, NC; grandson, Derek Edgren, and granddaughter, Nora Edgren, of Matthews, NC. Also surviving are daughter, Ann Edgren Burton, son-in-law James Read Burton, and granddaughter, Emily Edgren Burton, all of Greensboro, NC. Ruth and Harry met on a ski slope in Belleayre, New York, and enjoyed skiing for many years. They also enjoyed operas, classical music concerts, and traveling, notably, to the annual French Quarter Festival in New Orleans, Louisiana. One of their favorite trips was to the Jazz Festival in Montreux, Switzerland where the Verona High School Jazz Band, with Carl on baritone saxophone, performed. Ruth chose to make a gift of her body to High Point University's Willed Body program. In memory of Ruth, memorials should be made to Lutheran Church of Our Father, 3304 Groometown Road, Greensboro, NC 27403. A memorial service will be held at the church on a later date. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
