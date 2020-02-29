SEDALIA Vaughn D. Echols, Sr., 77, died Sunday, February 23, 2020. A celebration of life will be held 12 p.m., Monday, March 2 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Rd. Serenity Funeral Home & Cremations is assisting the family.

