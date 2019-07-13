AUGUST 23, 1949 - JULY 10, 2019 Kenneth R. Eaton passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born August 23, 1949 in Greensboro, NC to the late Clyde and Iris Eaton. He spent his 30-plus year career with the US Postal Service. It was in his garden where he found his passion, solace and creativity. He leaves in his wake an unimaginably beautiful community of human beings - the world feels his absence. Yet we see and feel him in all the beauty he created. Survivors include his partner, David Andersen, beloved aunt, Virginia Apple of Greensboro, and sister, Patricia Melvin of Kernersville, NC. He also leaves friends too numerous to name. A private celebration of life will be held with family and friends. Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel 1118 N. Elm St. Greensboro, NC 27401
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.