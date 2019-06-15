REIDSVILLE Martha "Jean" Easterwood, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, June 12, 2019, at Hospice of Rockingham County. Jean was born in Union City, TN, the daughter of Samuel Walker and Martha (White) Madding. She married Cary M. Easterwood in 1949 and they eventually made their home in Reidsville, NC. Jean had a successful career with the Ag Farm Credit office in Reidsville until her retirement in 1990. In addition to her working career, she made time for many years of administrative service to the Speedwell Presbyterian Church. She was a dedicated member of the American Business Women's Association Charter Chapter and her association with the Monroeton Garden Club in Reidsville gave her much joy. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 17, 2019, at 3 p.m. with visitation one hour prior to the service at Wilkerson Funeral Home, Reidsville. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. The Rev. Charles Howell of Speedwell Presbyterian will be officiating. Jean is survived by her sister, Ruth Glover of White Haven, MS and step-daughter, Martha Fairhead, granddaughter, Kim (Michael) Shook; great-granddaughter, Jessica of Virginia and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband Cary, parents and brothers Jerry and John Madding and close friend and caregiver Judy Loftis. A special thank you to friends and neighbors, David and Xandra Vaughn and their family for the many years of friendship and dedication to Jean. Also to Tammy and Mary who provided support and true compassion to Jean in her final months and to all the friends who visited and kept her lifted up in the years following her stroke. God bless you all for helping Jean to live at home for as long as possible, her greatest wish. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the charity of the donor's choice or to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
