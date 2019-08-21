OCTOBER 7, 1949 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Ronald "Ronnie" Wade Easter, age 69, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at his residence. The funeral service will be held at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Greensboro on Thursday, August 22, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Rev. Bobby Wilmoth officiating. Tommy Bullock, lifelong friend, will also speak on behalf of Ronnie. Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park. Ronnie was born in Greensboro, NC on October 7, 1949, a son to the late Everette Easter and Carleen Easter. He was married to Doris Wilson Easter. He was preceded in death by his daughter Donna Easter, sister Brenda Call and niece Connie Foster. He was a long-time member of Calvary Baptist Church in Summerfield, NC. He was truly a "jack of all trades" but retired from Ecolab in 2013. Surviving are his wife Doris Easter; son, Dale Easter; daughter, Chrissy Hawks and husband Craig; grandson, Cameron Hawks; sister, Cheryl Brown (Jesse); brothers, Bobby Easter (Tina); and Jerry Easter (Peggy) and several nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services-Greensboro on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 from 6 to 8 p.m. Online condolences may be offered at www.advantagegreensboro.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. They would like to extend a special thank you to Sam King, RN who came multiple times a week from June 10, 2019 until the Friday before Ronnie went home to be with our Lord. Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services - Greensboro 1900 Vanstory Street, Greensboro NC
