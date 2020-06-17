APRIL 3, 1968 - APRIL 30, 2020 Ronald "Dale" Easter, 52, passed away on Thursday, April 30, 2020 with his mother and sister holding his hands at Moses Cone. A celebration of life service will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday June 20, 2020 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services Greensboro with Rev. Bobby Wilmoth officiating. Tommy Bullock, lifelong friend, will also speak on behalf of Dale. Dale was born in Greensboro, NC on April 3, 1968, a son to Ronnie Easter and Doris Easter. He was preceded in death by his father Ronnie Easter and his sister Donna Easter. He graduated from Northwest Guilford High School in 1986 and began his career as a mechanic in the forklift industry until having to come out of work in 2017 due to undergoing dialysis. Surviving are his mother Doris Easter of Summerfield, his sister Chrissy Hawks, his brother-in-law Craig Hawks, his nephew Cameron Hawks, all of Oak Ridge, and several aunts, uncles and cousins. The family will receive friends at the Easter home at 3038 Pleasant Ridge Rd. in Summerfield. Online condolences may be offered at www.advantagegreensboro.com. In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting that donations be made to the Patient Emergency Fund, c/o Greensboro Kidney Center, 2700 Henry St., Greensboro, NC 27405.
