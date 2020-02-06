December 8, 1927 - February 5, 2020 Dorothy Land Easter, 92, was taken to her heavenly home on Tuesday, February 5, 2020 at Countryside Manor. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, February 8, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with her brother, Pastor Jack Land, officiating. The burial will follow at Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends Friday, February 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wilkerson Funeral Home and other times on Rocky Ford Road (Mickie's home). Dorothy was born in Rockingham County to the late Jesse and Ellen Rice Land. She was retired from Burlington Industries Drapery Plant. Dorothy was a longtime and faithful member of First Congregational Christian Church, currently Grace Fellowship at South Park. Her family always came first, raising her six girls alone for several years. She was a gifted seamstress and adored growing and tending to her flowers! Along with her parents, Dorothy was also preceded in death by her husbands, Rufus Watkins, Jr., Ramon Clifton and William Easter, Sr.; brothers, Woodrow, Roy, Doug, Cleve, Claude and Benny Land; sisters, Barbara Ann Land, Mildred Paschal, Shelby Washburn and Thressa Willis. She is survived by her daughters, Mickie Kelly and husband Tim, Barbara Martin, Deborah Walker and husband Gary, Kathy Knowles, Xandra Vaughn and husband David and Tina Pegram; 10 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great-grandson; brother, Jack Land; the Easters and a large extended family. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to the staff of Countryside Manor for the genuine love and care they provided to Dot and her family. Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association, 3800 Shamrock Drive, Charlotte, NC 28215. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Easter, Dorothy Land
Service information
Feb 7
Visitation
Friday, February 7, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
Feb 8
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 8, 2020
11:00AM
11:00AM
Wilkerson Funeral Home and Crematory
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
1909 Richardson Drive
Reidsville, NC 27320
