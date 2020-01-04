AUGUST 13, 1956 - JANUARY 1, 2020 Betty Jo "B.J" Easter, 63, went to her homecoming on January 1, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 4, 2020 at Wilkerson Funeral Home with Rev. Sandy Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Reidlawn Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. B.J. was a native of Reidsville. She loved helping and spending time with people and was known for visiting the nursing home to cheer up patients and could be found working for free at the convenience store. She had a desire to be a shining light for her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She was a God-fearing, hardworking, dedicated wife, mother and grandmother. She was preceded in death by her father, Bobby Strader; brother, Marshall Strader; and sister, Denise Huffines. She is survived by her husband, Ricky Easter; daughter, Daisy Mae; grandchildren, Trinity, Jasmine and Trenton Ellis; mother, Geneva Pulliam; brother, Roger Strader; sister, Tammy Strader; half-brother, Clint Pulliam. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
