SEPTEMBER 24, 1937 - JANUARY 9, 2020 Shirley Rae East of Wilmington NC, formally of Greensboro went to be with her Lord and Savior on January 9, 2020. Surrounded by her family, she died peacefully at Lower Cape Fear Hospice after a long illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, Henry Elwood West and Addie Myrl West, her husband Lewis Hanes East, daughter Debra Stubbs, 3 brothers, 5 grandchildren. She is survived by her daughters Sharon (John) Hanner of Wilmington, Renea East of Wilmington and Tammy (Tim) Fields of Greensboro, 7 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren, brother Bruce West of Fl, Jerry West of Va. sisters Robin (Joe) Brockett of Jacksonville Fl, Linda (Tilley) Harris of Martinsville Va. The family would like to express our appreciation to the Lower Cape Fear Hospice for their professional, personal and gracious care of our mother. Plans for a celebration of life are currently incomplete. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Lower Cape Fear Hospice. Atlantic Cremation Service 3132 Wrightsville Ave. Wilmington, NC 28403
