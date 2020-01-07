JUNE 10, 1945 - JANUARY 5, 2020 Reidsville, NC Harry Thomas "Tommy" Early, 74, of Reidsville, went to be with the Lord Sunday, January 5, 2020 at the Penn Nursing Center. Funeral services will be conducted 2 p.m. Thursday January 9, 2020 in Citty Funeral Home Chapel. Burial with military rites will be in Fairgrove United Methodist Church Cemetery. A native of Danville, VA, he was a son of the late Cabell F. "Boss" Early and the late Bessie Dix Early and had lived in Rockingham County most of his life. A lifelong farmer, he was a former member of the NC National Guard and a member of Fairgrove United Methodist Church. Tommy loved his family, farming, watching westerns on television and restoring old cars. He was preceded in death by a sister: Elizabeth E. "Lib" Jones. Survivors include his wife of 37 years: Emma Davis Early of the home, sons: Mike D. Early of Reidsville, and Joe M. Early of Stokesdale, daughters: Debra E. Demske (Jim Grice) of Winston-Salem, and Karen H. Hodges (Todd) of Reidsville, grandchildren: Jessica D. Childress (Donny), Kayleigh E. Hoeft (Michael), Michael D. Early, Jr. (Whitney), and Rachel Early, great-grandchildren: Madison, Talen, Rylee, Carter, and Lane, brothers: Cabell F. Early, Jr. (Trudy) of Gibsonville, Paul B. Early (Linda) of Reidsville, and David L. Early (Elaine) of Winston-Salem and special friend: Shawna Lovelace. Memorials may be sent to: Fairgrove United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 228, Brown Summit, NC 27214. The family will see friends 6 till 8 p.m. Wednesday at Citty Funeral Home and at other times will be at the residence. Online condolences may be sent to: www.cittyfh.com. Citty Funeral Home, Inc. 308 Lindsey St. Reidsville, NC 27320
Early, Harry Thomas "Tommy"
