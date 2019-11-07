MARCH 3, 1934 - NOVEMBER 5, 2019 Lester P. Dyson, 85, passed away on Tuesday, November 5, 2019. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 8, 2019, at Alamance Presbyterian Church, 4000 Presbyterian Church Road, Greensboro, NC 27406. The family will receive friends one hour following the service in the Gathering Room. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Marie Fuller and Alice McIntyre. He is survived by his wife of 65 years, Nancy Dyson; daughter; Debbie Simpson (Brant) of Greensboro; son David (Dee) Dyson of Spartanburg, SC; one sister, Hilda Davis of Greensboro, three brothers: John Dyson of Climax, Bill Dyson of Polatka, FL and Raymond Dyson of Randleman; four grandsons and four great-grandchildren. Lester retired from Cone Mills after 40 years. He was a member of Alamance Presbyterian Church and served on many committees. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and camping. His grandsons and great-grandchildren brought him much joy. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Alamance Presbyterian Church. Forbis & Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the Dyson family. Online condolences may be offered at www.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick Funeral Service 4601 Pleasant Garden Road, Pleasant Garden, NC 27313
