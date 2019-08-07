JULY 5, 1931 - AUGUST 5, 2019 On August 5, 2019, Pastor John B. "Johnny" Dyer, Jr., devoted son, brother, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, went to be with the Lord at the age of 88. A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 10, at Fair Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow in Ridgeview Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends Friday evening, 5 to 8 p.m., at Fair Funeral Home. The third eldest of ten children, Johnny was born on July 5, 1931 in Leaksville, NC to John and Alice Dyer. After graduating from Leaksville High School in 1949, he served in the US Marine Corps and attended Elon College before working 30 years for Duke Power at Dan River Steam Station in Eden. In addition, he served as pastor of Roberts Memorial Baptist Church in Stoneville for 27 years and Mayfield Missionary Baptist Church in Ruffin for 20 years. On November 26, 1959, he married Betty "Bunny" Gilley. They raised one daughter, Lee, and one son, Jay, and were married 42 years until her passing in November 2001. In 2003, Johnny remarried to Virginia Cox Newnam and they were married 16 years until his passing. His step-children were Dale, Mark and Robin Newnam and Jewel Newnam Van Abel. "Go ye into all the world, and preach the gospel to every creature" (Mark 16:15). Johnny, an ordained minister, had a passion for sharing the gospel of Jesus Christ and a little red book of scripture with everyone he met. He worked tirelessly for nearly five decades as a pastor where he touched countless lives, from the mission fields of India to the congregations he served in rural NC. He was known for his selfless dedication, work ethic, kindness, compassion, faith and dutiful service. He is survived by his wife, Kitty; his two children, Lee and Jay; two brothers, Bobby and Richard; and four sisters, Phyllis, Nell, Betty and Lynn; as well as seven grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren. Johnny was preceded in death by his father, John; his mother, Alice; his wife, Bunny; and three siblings. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Samaritan's Purse International Christian Relief, P.O. Box 3000, Boone, NC 28607. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com. Fair Funeral Home 432 Boone Rd. Eden, NC 27288
