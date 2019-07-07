EDEN Jill Lauren Dyer, age 47 of Eden, NC passed away at SOVAH Hospital in Danville, Va. on Tuesday July 2, 2019. A Memorial service will be held 2 pm Thursday July 11, 2019 at Leaksville United Methodist Church with a reception and visitation to be held following the service in the Church Fellowship Hall. The family will be at her parents' home 357 W. Arbor Lane at other times. Jill was born May 23, 1972 in Eden, she was a graduate of Carlisle School and attended Mars Hill College and Appalachian State University. She was a licensed Cosmetologist and Business Manager at Dyer's Sheet Metal. Surviving are sons, Benjamin Jackson Smith and Landon Kyler Lanier both of Eden; parents, Richard B. Dyer and Wanda Tuttle Dyer; uncles, Barry Tuttle, Johnny Dyer (Kitty) all of Eden, Bobby Dyer of Boca Raton, Florida; aunts, Lynn Dyer, Nell Hubbard ( Wayne) and Phyllis Stickels all of Eden, and Betty Citty of Reidsville; numerous cousins. Preceding her in death were paternal grandparents, John B. and Alice Joyce Dyer; maternal grandparents, Bill and Elsie Gatewood Tuttle. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Help Incorporated , Po Box 16, Wentworth, NC 27375 Online condolences may be made to www.fairfuneralhome.com .
