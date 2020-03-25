OCTOBER 21, 1925 - MARCH 21, 2020 Robert S. Durnwald of Greensboro passed away at Beacon Place on March 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Mansfield, OH on October 21, 1925. He was a retired accountant, having spent most of his career as secretary-treasurer of Sawyer Research Products, Inc. of Eastlake, OH. He was founding president of the Cleveland East chapter of the National Association of Accountants. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Durnwald. He is survived by his children, Michael Durnwald of Crossville, TN, Constance Paxson (John) of Denton, TX, Patricia Durnwald (Kenneth Jacobs) of Greensboro, Roberta Johnson of Greensboro, sister Corrine McKenna of Kenton, OH, grandchildren Timothy Norris, Mary Durnwald, Michael Durnwald, Jennifer Johnson, Elise Norris, Matthew Johnson, and great-grandchildren Sarah Norris, Nathan Norris and Andrew Johnson. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family would like to thank everyone at Beacon Place for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions can be made to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.