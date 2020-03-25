OCTOBER 21, 1925 - MARCH 21, 2020 Robert S. Durnwald of Greensboro passed away at Beacon Place on March 21, 2020 surrounded by his family. He was born in Mansfield, OH on October 21, 1925. He was a retired accountant, having spent most of his career as secretary-treasurer of Sawyer Research Products, Inc. of Eastlake, OH. He was founding president of the Cleveland East chapter of the National Association of Accountants. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dorothy A. Durnwald. He is survived by his children, Michael Durnwald of Crossville, TN, Constance Paxson (John) of Denton, TX, Patricia Durnwald (Kenneth Jacobs) of Greensboro, Roberta Johnson of Greensboro, sister Corrine McKenna of Kenton, OH, grandchildren Timothy Norris, Mary Durnwald, Michael Durnwald, Jennifer Johnson, Elise Norris, Matthew Johnson, and great-grandchildren Sarah Norris, Nathan Norris and Andrew Johnson. A funeral mass will be held at a later date at St. Pius X Catholic Church. The family would like to thank everyone at Beacon Place for their care and compassion. Memorial contributions can be made to Beacon Place, 2502 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC 27405. Triad Cremation & Funeral Service 2110 Veasley St.

To plant a tree in memory of Robert Durnwald as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries