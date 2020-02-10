MAY 29, 1931 - FEBRUARY 7, 2020 Talmage Hall Durham, 88, formerly of Hurt died Friday, February 7, 2020 at the Beacon Place in Greensboro, NC. She was first the wife of the late Odell Hall and second the late Wade Durham. She was born May 29, 1931 in Hurt, a daughter of the late Robert Forlines and Tinnie Dalton Forlines. She was a member of Guilford United Methodist Church, Greensboro, NC and formerly of Hurt United Methodist Church. She was a retired employee of Burlington Industries and a host for eleven years at the Tex & Shirley Restaurant in Greensboro. She is survived by one daughter, Elaine Shelton and her husband, Leonard of Hurt; one sister, Nancy Eubanks and her husband, Billy of Lady Lake, FL; one granddaughter, Jennifer Hall and Mark Krupnick; and one great granddaughter, Karen Hall. She was preceded in death by a son, Robert Hall. A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at Green Lawn Cemetery, Hurt by the Rev. Jim Brown. The family will receive friends from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday at Finch & Finch Funeral and Cremation Service, Altavista and other times at the residence of Elaine Shelton and Leonard, 212 Perdue Drive, Hurt. A memorial service will be held in Greensboro, NC at a later date. The family suggests that those wishing to make memorials consider the Hurt United Methodist Church, 196 Ramp Road, Hurt, VA 24563 or the Beacon Place Program of AuthoraCare Collective, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405. Please visit the online tribute at www.finchandfinchfuneralservice.com to share a memory or send a condolence to the family. Finch & Finch, Inc. Funeral & Cremation Service 809 Main Street, Altavista, VA 24517
