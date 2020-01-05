STEVEN DURHAM EDEN Steven Durham, 53, died Friday, January 3, 2020. A graveside service will be held 2 pm Monday at Smith Family Cemetery, Wolf Road, Stoneville. Family will receive friends from 12:45 till 1:45 at Fair Funeral Home before graveside service
