MARCH 4, 1922 - SEPTEMBER 21, 2019 Mary Audrey "Petie" Durham went to be with the Lord on September 21, 2019. Born March 4, 1922, Audrey, as she was known to friends, was a first generation woman of independence. Following graduation from Stoneville High School, she went to work at Fieldcrest in the Sewing Department. During the more than 30 years she worked for Fieldcrest and Fieldcrest Cannon, she managed to purchase her own home and tend to all of her own needs, all while taking care of others as well. Following her retirement, Audrey cared for her sister Gladys Millhouse until her death in 1998. She then cared for her niece Sharon Craig until her death in 2014. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, September 24, at 11am at Fair Funeral Home, with a visitation one hour before the service. Audrey was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie and Hattie Glidewell Durham and multiple siblings. She is survived by one niece, Nancy Harolyn Lancaster of Wake Forest, NC; three grand nephews Travis Martin (Joni) of Lexington, NC, Ryan Martin (Allison) of Winston Salem, NC and Lloyd Lancaster, Jr. (Toni) of Wendell, NC. She is survived by special niece Stephanie Lawson, special nephew Steven Lawson, and special friends Bonya and Andy Tredway and family. A heartfelt Thanks to the care providers and staff of the Brian Center of Eden. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.fairfuneralhome.com Fair Funeral Home PO Box 337 Eden, NC 27289
