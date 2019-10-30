DECEMBER 12, 1944 - OCTOBER 28, 2019 Brenda M. Durham, 74, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, October 28, 2019 at her home in Reidsville. A funeral service will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 7920 US-158, Reidsville, NC, on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 11 a.m. with Preacher Lonnie Sorrell officiating. The family will receive friends at Wilkerson Funeral home Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m., and other times at the home of her nephew Mark Durham, Pursodu Dr., Reidsville, NC. The interment will follow the service at Evergreen Cemetery. Brenda was born to the late June Aaron Durham, Sr. and Novella Mitchell Durham on December 12, 1944 in Rockingham County. She graduated from Reidsville High School and later went on to graduate from King's Business College with her associate's degree. She has been a lifelong member of Faith Baptist Church and worked at Moses Cone Hospital for 47 years. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, June Aaron Durham, Jr. Brenda is survived by her nephew Mark Durham and wife Sheila, nieces, Kim Durham and Lynn Cartwright, and April Durham; great-nieces, Kayla, Sydney; great-nephews, Aaron, Mason; and numerous extended family and friends. The family would like to extend a special thank you to her close friend and caregiver, Ruby Jones. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
