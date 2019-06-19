GREENSBORO Robert LeNorman Dupree, 67, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at Hospice Home of Rockingham County. Memorial services will be held at 6 p.m., Friday, June 21, 2019, at Wilkerson Funeral Home Chapel. Robert was born in Durham County and was the son of the late Otha Lee Dupree and Norma Shepherd, and was a former employee of Florida Bakery. Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Eric Dupree. He is survived by his daughters, Brooke Dupree and Adrienne Dupree; son Robert Dupree III and grandchildren, Luke, Noah, Cameron, Conner and Caden. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Condolences may be made to the family at www.wilkersonfuneral.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.