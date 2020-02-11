NOVEMBER 23, 1923 - FEBRUARY 4, 2020 James Clement Dunne passed away peacefully with his family by his side on February 4, 2020, in White River Junction, Vermont. Jim was born in New York City to Irish immigrant parents on November 23, 1923, along with his twin brother, Joseph, who predeceased him. Jim was born with many gifts--a sharp mind, a quick wit, and a tall and handsome presence, all of which served him well throughout his life and brought him a great collection of friends and an even bigger cache of stories, which he loved reliving and recounting during his later years. Jim served in the US Army during World War II from November 1942 until December 1945 as a member of the 97th Signal Battalion, where he fought in Europe, most notably in the Battle of the Bulge. After the war, Jim graduated from Fordham University and Harvard Law School, always crediting his wife Irene for paying for his Harvard application to ensure he'd apply. Jim held a successful corporate law career in New York City, serving as W.T. Grant Company's vice president and general counsel, and later, heading real estate investments for the JC Penney Company. His time with Penney included the development of many joint venture real estate projects, including work in Las Vegas--from which he once returned home wearing a blue polyester shirt instead of his usual Brooks Brothers button-down (prompting hysterical laughter among his three daughters). Jim loved playing squash at the Harvard Club of New York with younger opponents, and tennis with friends at the Tokeneke Club in Darien, Connecticut, where he and Irene raised their family. He loved music--particularly classical and anything by George Gershwin and Cole Porter. But he also loved to shock and awe friends with his album of "Pass in Review," played at high decibels at the end of a dinner party. Jim loved a good cocktail, Italian food, and entertaining friends at their home. And he loved his summer Saturday ritual of waking up early to make his own quiet breakfast out back by the pool with the family dog Elsa. Jim travelled most of the world with Irene, during their marriage and in their retirement years, which they spent living in Harwich Port, MA. Jim leaves behind his wife, Irene, of 68 years, his daughters Susan Dunne, New York, NY; Leslie Dunne Ketner (Robert,) Greensboro, NC; Carol Dunne Hackett (Peter,) Etna, NH; and his grandchildren, James Hackett and Eleanor Hackett, also of Etna. To honor Jim's life, play some beautiful music, make a martini, remember a great time you had with him and say to yourself, as he often did, "It's a bit of all right."
