Philip Arvin Dunnagan, 88, a resident of Greensboro, passed away on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the Hospice Home in High Point. He was born July 19, 1931 in Winston-Salem, the son of James Henry and Venice Hogue Dunnagan. Arvin was a graduate of Hanes High School and Wake Forest University. He worked with Lucent Technology as an engineer until retiring. Arvin was one of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Winifred Dunnagan Ward, Iris Dunnagan Sorrels and brothers, James Henry Dunnagan, Joseph Lynn Dunnagan and Curtis Wayne Dunnagan. Arvin is survived by his wife, Barbara Moorefield Dunnagan of the home; daughter, Susan Dunnagan Riggs and husband Kevin of Youngsville and sons, Philip "Phil" Norman Dunnagan, Daniel "Dan" Keith Dunnagan and wife Cathi and Robert "Bob" Arvin Dunnagan, all of Raleigh. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday at Guilford Memorial Park Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home Sedgefield Chapel, 6000 West Gate City Blvd., Greensboro, NC 27407 from 1 p.m. until service time. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Arvin's memory to the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1405 Penny Rd., High Point, NC 27265, Hospice Home at High Point, 1803 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 27262 or to Hospice of the Piedmont, 1801 Westchester Dr., High Point, NC 278262. Online condolences can be made at www.haneslineberryfhsedgefield.com.
