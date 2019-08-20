FEBRUARY 22, 1930 - AUGUST 18, 2019 Mr. Pete Dunn, 89, of Eden went to be with the Lord early Sunday morning at the home of his daughter. The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Roselawn Memorial Gardens. Mr. Dunn was born in Rockingham County on February 22, 1930 to the late Luke and Tinnie Dunn. He was retired from Fieldcrest Mills. He was a member of First United Methodist Church of Draper, where he faithfully served. In his earlier years, Pete enjoyed raising chickens and working in his yard. He loved his family and loved watching his great-grandsons play. Pete is most remembered by his tender heart and kindness, and always saying the sweetest prayers. He is survived by his wife, Garnet Dunn of Eden; his son, Wayne Dunn and Vicki Woodall of Eden; his daughter, Melinda Smith of Eden; his brothers, Leroy Dunn of Eden, Frank Dunn of Reidsville; his sisters, Magdalene Hopkins and husband Fred and Teresa Archibald of Eden; his grandchildren, Kimilee Pierce and fiancé Kenneth Allen of Eden, Christian Smith and Cheyann Smith of Eden; great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Jackson Allen of Eden and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 61 years, Patricia Dunn, and sisters, Louise Gatewood, Betty Jo Nelson and Judy Brown. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Wednesday at Boone & Cooke Funeral Home and other times at the home of his granddaughter in Eden. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church Memorial Fund, 130 Main Street, Eden, NC 27288 or to Hospice of Rockingham County, P.O. Box 281, Wentworth, NC 27375. Online condolences may be offered to the family at www.booneandcooke.com. Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home PO Box 184 Eden, NC 27289
