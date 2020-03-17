JULY 10, 1929 - MARCH 13, 2020 Edna Marie Faser Dunn passed away peacefully Friday, March 13 surrounded by her loved ones. A family graveside service will be held Wednesday, March 18 at Guilford Memorial Park in Greensboro with a celebration of life to be held later this summer at Ebenezer Lutheran Church. Edna was born in Bayonne, NJ and moved to Greensboro at age 17. Edna met Wilton W. (Doc) Dunn when they worked at Sears Roebuck Mail Order and were married June 4, 1949 in Greensboro. She worked in the Human Resources department at Sears and retired from there in 1992. She was an active member of Ebenezer Lutheran Church from the time she moved to Greensboro and throughout her life participated in many church activities (including Book Club, Ladies Aid, Oktoberfest, and the Senior's Group). Edna was known as being very generous with her time and resources. She loved to knit and used her exceptional skills to provide her family, friends, and the church community with many warm afghans and other handmade items. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Doc, as well as her mother, brother, and sister. She is survived by her children, Katherine Brown (David), Phillip Dunn (Kathy), Mark Dunn (Tam), and Sarah Stanwick (Peter); seven grandchildren, Benjamin Brown, Matthew Brown, Rachel Faucette, Ashley Norris, Aineta Dunn, Olivia Stanwick and John Stanwick; and five great-grandchildren, Alexander Brown, Hannah Brown, Joseph Brown, Thomas Brown, and Sebastian Faucette. We appreciate the care and compassion provided by her caregivers over the past 12 years. We are also grateful for Authoracare Collective for the support and care given to our mother and our family. Her love and affection for her family will be missed but we all know she has been joyfully reunited with her husband, Doc. Her family rejoices in knowing Edna lived a full life, touching the lives of everyone she met, and was greeted with open arms upon her entrance into heaven. As Edna always reminded us, as it states in Philippians 4:4, "Rejoice in the Lord always. Again I will say, rejoice." In lieu of flowers, please provide donations to Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 310 South Tremont Drive, Greensboro, NC 27403. Online condolences may be made at www.haneslineberry.com.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.