DECEMBER 31, 1936 - JANUARY 31, 2020 David Philip Dunlap was born on New Year's Eve in 1936 in Phillipsburgh, New Jersey to James Fremont and Lenora Dunlap. David and his twin, James Jr., were the eldest of eight children. David married Juanita Mae Johnson on August 4, 1961 and their current family legacy is comprised of three children, five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and many friends who became family. David and Juanita have resided in Greensboro, NC since 1978. David's life was dedicated to the service of others. David enlisted as a young adult, serving in the Army and later the Army Reserve; awarded Soldier of the Year. After retiring from Ryder Trucking, David served his church community at the Bishop's Storehouse and Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Temple. An attentive gardener, David shared his crops with many around him. He loved animals and had numerous pets. David enjoyed learning about and serving his family through genealogy research. David was a loving husband of 58 years to Juanita Johnson Dunlap, father to David G. Dunlap (Lisa), Susan D. Bowes, and Richard E. Dunlap (Tabitha), and Papa to David N. Dunlap (Ashley), Clifton "Seth" Dunlap (Maria), Sara E. Young (Shawn), Monica C. Dunlap, Kathryn D. Bowes, and eight great-grandchildren. Funeral service will be Monday, February 3rd at 11:00 am, preceded by the viewing at 10:00 am, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints at 8934 W Market St, Colfax, NC. In lieu of flowers, David's request was for donations to be made to the LDS Missionary Fund. George Brothers Funeral Service 803 Greenhaven Dr. Greensboro, NC 27406
