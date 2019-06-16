HIGH POINT MR. CHRISTOPHER DEVON DUNGEE transitioned from his earthly body on Sunday, June 9, 2019. He was born March 5, 1960 in Laurinburg, NC the second child of eight to the late Helen Kindle Dungee and Clyde Dungee, Sr. He was also preceded in death by one grandson, Jaiden Armstrong Dungee. He was primarily raised in Greensboro, where he attended Bessemer Elementary School, Aycock Jr. High School and Page Senior High School. He drove a school bus in his junior and senior year. Upon graduating from Page High School in June 1978, he attended Grambling University from August 1978 to May of 1979 where he majored in Accounting. He worked at N.C. A&T State University in the Plant Science Department and Guilford Mills. In his preteen years, he earned money by cutting grass, raking leaves, pulling tobacco and delivering newspapers. He was a member of Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church. He joined the United States Army in 1982 and did basic training at Fort Leonard Wood, MO. He attended M.D S. School at Aberdeen Proving Ground in Maryland where he became a Generator Technician. He was stationed overseas in Germany and departed from active duty at Fort Stewart, GA in 1987. He served in the Army National Guard from 1987 to 1989 ending his military career. He worked at Strvelli Doors and the Bulk Mail Center. He obtained his commercial driver's license and drove tractor trailer trucks from 2000 until 2019. He drove for C.R. England Transport, the U.S. Postal Service and Hop Transport among others. Christopher is survived by his wife the love of his life, Kristina Brown Dungee of the home; his father, Clyde Evan Dungee, Sr. of Lakeview, FL; one daughter, Selena Brown Dungee of Greensboro, NC; two sons, Eric J. (Sharita) Dungee of Greensboro, NC and Christopher T. (Ryan) Dungee of Greenville, NC; three grandchildren, Jacob Brown Green, Jase Brown Green and Camille Brown Robinson; siblings, Clyde E. "Chuck" Dungee, Jr. of Greensboro, NC, Timothy (Ava) Dungee of Greensboro, NC, Ted Dungee of East Bend, NC, Rex (Gina) Dungee of Lakeview, FL., Cheryl Dungee (Frank) Washington of Greensboro, NC, Mark (Martina) Dungee of Greensboro, NC and Michael Dungee of Greensboro, NC; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many, many loving, loyal and true friends. Funeral service will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Laughlin Memorial United Methodist Church, 1417 Huffine Mill Road, Greensboro, NC. Interment will follow at Salisbury National Cemetery. Final arrangements are entrusted to Phillips Funeral Service, Inc., High Point, NC. Online condolences may be sent to the Dungee family at phillipsfuneralserviceinc.com
