FEBRUARY 28, 1961 - NOVEMBER 14, 2019 Mr. William David Duncan, Jr., 58, passed away on Thursday, November 14, at his home. David enjoyed motorcycle riding and taking care of his pets. In earlier years he was employed by Sherwin-Williams. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elaine Duncan, in 2015. Surviving are daughters Olivia Allen and her husband, Justin, of Oak Ridge and Marcia Tilley and her husband, Christopher, of Stokesdale; and grandchildren Shelby Grace Allen, Lola Jane Allen, and Houston Wayne Tilley. No formal services are scheduled. Forbis & Dick Stokesdale is serving the family and you are invited to share memories or offer condolences at ww.forbisanddick.com. Forbis & Dick - Stokesdale 8320 US 158 Stokesdale, NC 27357
