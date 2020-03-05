CAPE CANAVERAL, FL Jerry Ralph Duncan, 92, died Friday, February 28, 2020. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 7 at Pleasant Garden Baptist Church, 1415 Neelley Rd., Pleasant Garden. Forbis and Dick Pleasant Garden Chapel is serving the family.

To plant a tree in memory of Jerry Duncan as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Load entries