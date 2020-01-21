Mary Ruth Drye, 76, passed away January 18, 2020. A 2 p.m. funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Forbis and Dick North Elm Chapel. The family will receive friends from 12 until 1:30 prior to the service at the funeral home. Interment will follow the service at Lakeview Memorial Park. Mary Ruth was born in Greensboro, NC on November 17, 1943 to the late Carl and Mary Lou Levan. As a loving homemaker, she was known as a kind-hearted person to both her friends and family. Mary Ruth was a wonderful cook and made the best homemade biscuits. She enjoyed traveling and camping at the beach and in the mountains. In addition, she loved her farm animals, enjoyed raising goats and especially loved her dog, Dillon. Mary Ruth retired from AMP/Tyco after 29 years of service. She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Charles C. Drye, Sr. Also preceding her in death was a son, Charles C. Drye, Jr. as well as a grandson, Charles Casey Drye, sister, Carolyn Simmons and brother, Thomas Levan. Surviving are her children, Anita Malsbury (Gordon), Mark Drye (Linda), Jeff Drye (Tonnyah), Craig Drye (Beth) and Angel Clapp (Josh). Additionally, she is survived by 13 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Other survivors include a brother, Edward Levan. Online condolences may be made at www.forbisanddick.com. The family requests that memorial contributions be sent to the American Cancer Society, 8300 Health Park, Suite 10, Raleigh, NC 27615 or Hospice and Palliative Care of Greensboro, 2500 Summit Avenue, Greensboro, NC 27405.
