DECEMBER 10, 1934 - MAY 11, 2020 Robert (Bob) Hewitt Drum (85) is celebrating in his eternal home. He was born on December 10, 1934 to Preston A. Drum and Pervy H. Drum. He attended Elon College and operated P.A. Drum Lumber Company; he also worked for ASCAP, Inc. for 15 years He was a very active member as a Mason and held leadership positions in the Elks Club, He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church. Bob was preceded in death by the love of his life, O'Reida Wilson Drum; his parents, P.A. Drum and Pervy H. Drum. And sisters: Nadine D. Bean (Jim), Wilma D. Lambert (Clyde), and Eloise D. Freeman (Frank). He is survived by one sister, Evelyn D. Allen (Ira); nephews: Phil Allen (Linda), Barry Allen (Judy), Ronald Freeman (Sondra), Michael (Scooter) Freeman, and Kenneth Lambert (Karen) and many grand-nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind his faithful, furry companion, Bebe. A private service will be held Friday, May 12, at Wilkerson Funeral Home. Wilkerson Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

