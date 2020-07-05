Mila Patrice "Patti" Drolet, 65, passed away peacefully at home on June 27th, 2020. Patti was born to James Newton Pelham and Wanda Nell Wheeler in Houston, Texas and she lived a life full of love and adventure. Patti achieved her Masters degree from the University of Georgia and became a life-long fan of Georgia Bulldog football. She served as a Custody Mediator in 4 counties for the North Carolina Judicial System for 25 years and was an esteemed colleague and friend. She is preceded in death by her parents, James and Wanda Pelham, her brother, Mitchell Pelham, and her grandparents, Mila and Raymond "Shorty" Jones and Marion Stokes and Audrey Pelham. Patti is survived by her son, Collin Drolet and wife, Stephanie and daughters Ainsley & Delaney Drolet; her daughter, Dana Arellano and husband, Anselmo "Cheeto" and sons Davis & Spencer; her sister, Diane Williams and husband, Wayne and daughters Lindsay West (Dillon West and son William) and Tess Williams; her brother, Craig Pelham and wife, Denise and children Mitchell and Katie. She is also survived by many other extended family members and dear friends. The care provided by the doctors and staff of Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center has been nothing less than extraordinary and her family will always be thankful for their unwavering commitment to cure Patti's illness. Patti's life will be celebrated at Hanes-Lineberry Funeral Home, 515 North Elm Street, on Tuesday, July 7th, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society, 7027 Albert Pick Road, Greensboro, NC 27409. Online condolences may be shared by visiting www.haneslineberryfhnorthelm.com.
