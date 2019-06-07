GREENSBORO After years of declining health, Esther LeBauer Hodgin Drinkard, 86, passed away on June 4, 2019. A service to celebrate her life will be at 3 p.m., Saturday, June 8 at Westminster Gardens in the Colonial Mausoleum chapel. The family will greet friends following the service. Esther was a native of Greensboro and daughter of the late Charles T. and Bessie Capps Hodgin. She was a faithful lifetime member of Centenary United Methodist Church and particularly enjoyed sharing the love of Jesus as a Sunday school teacher for the toddler class. She and Henry Brandon Drinkard, who preceded her in death in 2011, married after high school and celebrated over 50 years of marriage. Not only was he her partner in life but also on the square dance floor. She worked with Ciba-Geigy for over 17 years in the dye and chemical division where she forged many friendships which she always cherished. She is survived by her only child, Cynthia (Lonnie) Baker of High Point; grandchildren, Cassaundra Lazar, Brandley Wayne Baker, both of Mechanicsburg, PA, and Glen Brandon Bemus of Germany; great-grandchildren, Nadia Aldhaleal and George Bemus; brother-in-law, Clayton (Rebecca) Gregson of Lake Waccamaw; and several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by sister, Etha Gregson, and brother, Charles L. Hodgin. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Esther's memory may be made to North Carolina Stroke Association, Piedmont Plaza 2, 2000 West First Street, Suite 504, Winston-Salem, North Carolina 27104. Online condolences may be offered at www.haneslineberryfuneralhomes.com. Hanes-Lineberry N. Elm chapel is assisting Mrs. Drinkard's family.
