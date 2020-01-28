GREENSBORO Jessie L. Ryals Dray, 97, died Saturday, January 25, 2020. A funeral service will be at 12 a.m., Wednesday, January 29 at Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services, 1900 Vanstory Street.

