NOVEMBER 8, 1923 - AUGUST 11, 2019 On Sunday, August 11, 2019, in the quiet of the afternoon, God sent His Angel of love and mercy to escort our beloved Claude C. Draughn to his eternal home. The funeral service for Mr. Draughn will be 12 p.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church, 1105 Willow Road, Greensboro, NC with final disposition and military rights at Lakeview Memorial Park. His early education was completed in Enfield and Scotland Neck, North Carolina. After high school graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army and served his country with dignity, honor and faithfulness. In 1949, Claude received an honorable discharge. He immediately entered A. & T. College (now N.C. A. & T. State University), earning a B.S. degree in vocational agriculture in 1950. Claude is survived by his loving and devoted wife, Elnora Bennett Draughn; one son, Harry B. Draughn, Sr. of Greensboro, NC; three grandchildren, Harry B. Draughn, Jr. of Arlington, VA., Christol Denise Draughn, and Tamara Chisolm, both of Greensboro, NC; two brothers, Wilbert Draughn of Northford, CT, and Curtis Draughn of Petersburg, VA; one sister, Jean Pritchett of Valleystream, NY, and one sister-in-law, Mary B. Joyner of Scotland Neck, NC; devoted family friends, Arlene L. Pinnix of Lexington, NC, and Marla Sims, of Greensboro, NC, several nieces, nephews, extended relatives and friends. Visitation will take place 11:30 a.m., Monday, August 19, 2019 at New Light Missionary Baptist Church. Hinnant Funeral Service, 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Greensboro, NC, is assisting the Draughn family. Hinnant Funeral Service 512 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive
