1948 - 2020 Sherridan "Sherry" Downs, 71, of McLeansville died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be 7:00 PM Monday, June 8, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Sherry was a member at First Baptist Church of Whitsett and she also attended Calvary Baptist Church. She had worked in the finance industry until illness had forced her retirement. Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Robert Yates, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Downs of the home; daughters, Christy Loftis (William) of Elon and Tanya Blankenbeckler (Chad) of Greensboro; son, Jerome Downs, Jr. (Amanda) also of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; mother, Ratanza Yates; brother, Robert Yates III; and sister, Ellen Yates all of Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.
Sign A Guestbook
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.