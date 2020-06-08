1948 - 2020 Sherridan "Sherry" Downs, 71, of McLeansville died Thursday, June 4, 2020 at Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital. A memorial service will be 7:00 PM Monday, June 8, 2020 at George Brothers Funeral Service. Sherry was a member at First Baptist Church of Whitsett and she also attended Calvary Baptist Church. She had worked in the finance industry until illness had forced her retirement. Sherry is preceded in death by her father, Robert Yates, Jr. She is survived by her husband, Jerome "Jerry" Downs of the home; daughters, Christy Loftis (William) of Elon and Tanya Blankenbeckler (Chad) of Greensboro; son, Jerome Downs, Jr. (Amanda) also of Greensboro; seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren; mother, Ratanza Yates; brother, Robert Yates III; and sister, Ellen Yates all of Greensboro. The family will receive friends from 5:30-7:00 PM Monday at the funeral home prior to the service.

