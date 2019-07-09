JUNE 2, 1934 - JULY 3, 2019 Mary Louise (Lulu) S. Dowling, 85, passed away at Beacon Place in Greensboro, North Carolina on July 3, 2019, after a brief illness. She was bom in Asheville, North Carolina and was the only child of Mary M. Mehaffey and William Woodrow Shytle. She was preceded in death by both her mother and her late husband, Louis Major Dowling, Jr. in 1995. Jack Lamb, a very devoted and loving friend for 19 years, as well as a travel companion to Alaska seven times, many Midwestern states and casinos, preceded her in death in 2016. Raised in Hendersonville, North Carolina, Lulu moved to Greensboro to attend the 1953 Commercial Course at Woman's College, now known as UNC-Greensboro. She remained in Greensboro and worked for Greensboro Twine and Paper Company for 39 years as a secretary, as well as in sales. Lulu was a member of the American Business Women's Association Sunshiners Chapter for 25 years and was named Woman of the Year in 1996. She was a member of the Wesley Long Auxiliary for 15 years, the Greensboro Country Club and Ladies Golf Association. An avid bridge player, Lulu was a member of several bridge clubs and was a frequent substitute in other clubs when invited. She also enjoyed playing gin rummy. Lulu was a member of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church and was previously an active member of a Ladies Circle. Survivors include her sister-in-law Mattie Dowling of Darlington, South Carolina and her children and grandchildren, many cousins, including a special cousin, Linda Torres of Hendersonville, North Carolina. A service of witness to the Resurrection and celebration of life will be held at the columbarium of Guilford Park Presbyterian Church for an inurnment on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Guilford Park Presbyterian Church, 2100 Fernwood Drive, Greensboro, North Carolina 27408, or to Philadelphia Southern Methodist Church, 1665 Philadelphia Street, Darlington, South Carolina 29532. Forbis and Dick North Elm Street Funeral Home is serving the Dowling family.
