MAY 17, 1926 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Donald "Don" Arthur Dowling, 93 died Friday, December 12, 2019 at RiverLanding. A memorial service will be announced in January. In lieu of flowers the family request that memorials be given for Parkinsons research to the Michael J. Fox Foundation at michaeljfox.org. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC

