MAY 17, 1926 - DECEMBER 13, 2019 Donald "Don" Arthur Dowling, 93, died Friday, December 13, 2019 at River Landing Retirement Community. Born May 17, 1926 in Dodgeville, Wisconsin, he was a son of the late Arthur Henry "Harry" Dowling and Alice Loreme Jones Dowling. Mr. Dowling was a veteran of the US Navy, having served in World War II, and was a graduate of the University of Wisconsin with a degree in electrical engineering. He was employed by Interstate Power Co. in Dubuque, Iowa for 30 years, where he served as the vice president of operations. For the next four years, he was a consulting engineer for C.T. Main in Jakarta, Indonesia. He later moved to Charlotte, North Carolina where he traveled the world for Cogentrix until 1992. After retirement, he first moved to New Bern, North Carolina and navigated the Intracoastal Waterway from Washington, D.C. to Florida. In 2009, he moved to Colfax. In addition to his parents, Mr. Dowling was preceded in death by a brother, Ken Dowling, and a sister, Betty Grosskopf. Mr. Dowling is survived by his wife Rose M. Dowling of River Landing and four children: Jan Buck and husband Tom of Rapid City, South Dakota, Mark Dowling and wife Cathy of Kimberling City, Missouri, Joan Beck and husband Dick of Woodinville, Washington and Bruce Dowling and wife Elena of Bolivia, North Carolina. He is also survived by eight grandchildren: William Brecht, Eric Dowling, Kate Dowling, Laura Dowling, Ryan Beck, Michael Beck, Jason Buck, and Mary Ann Russell. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. on January 19 in the Multipurpose Room at River Landing. The family will greet friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be given to Parkinson's Disease Research at the Michael J. Fox Foundation. Online condolences may be made on his memorial page at www.cumbyfuneral.com. Arrangements by Cumby Family Funeral Service, High Point. Cumby Family Funeral Service 1015 Eastchester Drive, High Point, NC
